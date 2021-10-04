Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful fall sunshine keeps us warmer than average

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This chilly morning start near 50 degrees will be remedied pretty quickly once the sun rises and starts to warm us. This dry and comfortable fall air will warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon leading to an enjoyable day.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll continue to ward off a frost and freeze all week as we stay mild and we stay dry. That will lead to a great fall week for us all. Highs will top out in the 70s much of the week ahead.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds do increase Tuesday but we’ll still see quite a bit of sunshine. Clouds will thicken up and rule the day Wednesday and likely Thursday too. That may lead to a little fog, mist or drizzle to start the day Wednesday too. Overall the amount of moisture will be minimal but it could be a bit of a nuisance to start off the day.

While the clouds will keep us a bit cooler by the middle of the week, I still expect highs to be above our average in the lower 70s. Clouds will clear out by the end of the week and highs will then jump back up into the 80s.

Overall a very quiet & dry week is expected

