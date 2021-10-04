Omaha same-sex couple suing Nebraska for equal parental rights of each other’s children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple is suing the State of Nebraska to be recognized as equal mothers of both their children.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in the District Court of Lancaster County, Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams are looking to be recognized as the legal parents of both children after each gave birth to one child.

According to a release from the ACLU of Nebraska, the lawsuit is arguing that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is violating the women’s constitutional rights by refusing to equally apply state laws to unmarried opposite-sex parents as they do to same-sex parents. ACLU of Nebraska and Omaha law firm Koenig-Dunne are serving as co-counsel on the case.

“While we spend our parenting time the same as most good parents — showing up for show choir and band competitions, making sure homework is done, teaching values and manners, and gently guiding our boys to be their truest selves regardless of cultural expectations — we haven’t had the luxury of peace of mind that should something happen to one of us our boys would seamlessly be afforded the government benefits other families take for granted,” Williams said in the release.

The couple has been trying to establish both women as equal parents on birth certificates for the children, but DHHS denied an application to amend one son’s birth certificate even after a hearing, the release states. The woman also attempted to submit gender-neutral version of Voluntary Acknowledgements of Parentage forms but were again denied by the state on Sept. 29.

“At this time, the only routes to legal parentage under Nebraska law are through marital presumption, adoption, or biological relationship,” the Sept. 29 letter from DHHS states.

While the women each currently have temporary legal acknowledgment of their roles as parents of the other’s child, achieving full parental rights would allow both parents equal rights to make decisions about various aspects of care — from medical, to educational, to estate planning, etc. — for both their sons, the release states.

“Our sons are our entire world and we want to make sure we’re doing right by them,” Porterfield said. “Our boys have a right to the security of having both parents on their birth certificates, a required document in so many life changes and decisions. That’s why this matters to us. It’s about looking out for our sons.”

In addition to establishing both mothers as equal parents, the lawsuit is also seeking a declaration that the state must allow application of voluntary paternity rights regardless of gender. The boys were conceived through assisted reproductive technology in 2002, the release states.

“This civil rights case is about equal treatment for families with same-sex parents,” said Sara Rips, ACLU of Nebraska Legal & Policy Counsel. “Erin and Kristin made the choice together to start and raise a family. They have both been loving and involved moms to these boys since birth. I know that if one of them were a man, the department would have accepted their acknowledgment without any thought or inquiry. Instead, these women are facing discriminatory treatment that’s clearly unconstitutional. Once again, LGBTQ Nebraskans must appeal to the courts to affirm that they are entitled to the same treatment as anyone else.”

Read the lawsuit

