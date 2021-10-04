Advertisement

Omaha Police cold case efforts starting to pay off as tips pour in

By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is calling their recent efforts to double-down on solving cold cases a success.

While there have been no arrests of suspected killers, detectives tell 6 News that they’re getting closer.

Omaha Police have labeled September as gone, but not forgotten. A re-energized effort is turning attention to cases where families have been waiting years for justice.

On OPD’s website and social media, investigators and families shared insight about 30 cases with the hope of generating leads - and it did.

“We have some tips that have been eye-opening,” said Lt. Jeremy Christensen, Omaha Police Homicide Unit.

Lt. Christensen remains thankful for the patience and dedication from the dozens of families who helped get the word out about their loved one’s cold case.

There’s a common bond of tragedy among the families of murder victims that gathered a month ago to support the project. Of course, they want their case solved - who wouldn’t? But it remains very clear, they’re in it together.

“I hope that if, at least, I don’t get justice -- that somebody here gets justice,” said Charlotte Harris.

While Omaha Police can’t get into specific tips that have come in due to the potential impact on the legal process, 6 News is told that detectives are checking out each and every tip.

Omaha Crime Stoppers, 402-444-STOP, offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

