Omaha bikers organize city-wide motorcycle awareness ride for mid-October

Omaha motorcyclist clubs announced Monday there will be a city-wide awareness ride on Oct. 16...
Omaha motorcyclist clubs announced Monday there will be a city-wide awareness ride on Oct. 16 to highlight the "look twice, save a life" message.(WCAX)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A community of motorcyclists from North Omaha announced Monday the organization of a city-wide motorcyclist awareness event.

The Motorcycle Safety Awareness Ride will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16. Multiple bikers from across the area, including riders from law enforcement agencies, motorcycle clubs in north and south Omaha, will partake in the event.

Motorcyclists will gather at Miller Park at 10 a.m. and follow a route that covers some of Omaha’s most dangerous intersections. Some intersections to be involved are 72nd and Maple streets, 72nd and Dodge streets, and 72nd and L streets.

The event’s purpose is to push the message of “Look twice, save a life” following a tragic motorcycle accident on Sept. 4 that occurred near 30th and Ames Avenue that seriously injured the president of the North Omaha Motorcycle Club, Matt Grass.

Upon return from the awareness route, there will be food trucks and voter registration. The statement says Community Advocate Kimara Snipes has arranged a Voter Registration Drive in collaboration with Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha.

The North Omaha Motorcycle Community says they’re also raising awareness that they are here to be a support to the community.

“There’s a big misconception in general about motorcycle clubs. I think a lot of that comes from what people see on TV. But we care about the North Omaha community and all of us as clubs show that throughout the year with the different events we do.”

Nate Lee, North Omaha Motorcycle Community member

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, in 2019, there were 379 motorcycle accident injuries in the state of Nebraska and 25 fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 30% of the accidents with fatalities included drivers with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

The release says putting together this ride is the first of many events that the North Omaha Motorcycle Community will hold to continue raising awareness and unity across Omaha.

