Advertisement

Huskers head into Michigan week off a 49 point win

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after the Huskers beat Northwestern 56-7 the focus turns to an undefeated Michigan team. The Wolverines like the Wildcats will travel to Lincoln, a place Nebraska has played well this season. Three wins in three games and none have been close with the first two against Fordham and Buffalo.

Michigan has already shown it can go on the road in the conference into a tough environment and win. The Wolverines just did it this weekend beating Wisconsin in Madison 38-7. Cade McNamara was very good completing 17 of 28 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Michigan mainly used two running backs, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Together they had 34 carries for 93 yards. The Michigan defense was stout too holding the Badgers to only 210 yards and 43 on the ground.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
A 73-year-old bicyclist crashed early Saturday morning after a bee flew in his helmet and began...
Omaha man in hospital after bee stings cause bicycle crash
For the second straight day a Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha has caught fire, this...
Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again Saturday morning
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday

Latest News

Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his...
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7
Friday Night Fever: Hoover versus Lewis Central varsity football on Friday, Oct. 1.
FNF: Hoover v. Lewis Central Oct. 1
Friday Night Fever: North Platte versus Creighton Prep on Friday, Oct. 1.
FNF: North Platte v. Creighton Prep
Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South versus Bellevue East varsity football on Friday, Oct. 1.
FNF: Elkhorn South v. Bellevue East