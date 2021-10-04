Huskers head into Michigan week off a 49 point win

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after the Huskers beat Northwestern 56-7 the focus turns to an undefeated Michigan team. The Wolverines like the Wildcats will travel to Lincoln, a place Nebraska has played well this season. Three wins in three games and none have been close with the first two against Fordham and Buffalo.

Michigan has already shown it can go on the road in the conference into a tough environment and win. The Wolverines just did it this weekend beating Wisconsin in Madison 38-7. Cade McNamara was very good completing 17 of 28 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Michigan mainly used two running backs, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Together they had 34 carries for 93 yards. The Michigan defense was stout too holding the Badgers to only 210 yards and 43 on the ground.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.