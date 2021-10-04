Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of Omaha workers are planning to go on strike starting late Monday night unless something changes in the next few hours.

They’re also not alone, workers at Kellogg’s plants across the country will be participating in the strike. Their current contract runs out just after midnight, which is when the strike is scheduled to begin, according to the union website.

One of the obstacles holding up a deal on a new contract is the elimination of a path to full benefits and pension, eliminating cost-of-life adjustments, and changes to family medical leave act benefits.

Kellogg’s sent a statement to 6 News which, in part, read, “Our current proposals not only maintain industry-leading pay and benefits for employees, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits, and retirement.”

There are 500 union workers at the Kellogg’s Cereal plant on 96th and F streets. Kellogg’s also has plants in Memphis, TN, Battle Creek, MI, and Lancaster, PA.

