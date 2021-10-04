Facebook, Instagram, other apps down

(Gray News) - Facebook, Instagram and other apps went down late Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

A Facebook spokesperson apologized for the outages, which affect all Facebook-affiliated apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” said Andy Stone of Facebook’s communications department. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

There was no word on the possible cause of the outage, which appears to be major.

Other apps are also reportedly down, including Amazon, Pokemon Go, Google and Verizon, but there’s no word on the severity of those outages or if they are related to the Facebook-related ones.

