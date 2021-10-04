Advertisement

Deadly crash involving motorcycle

It happened Monday around 6:00 a.m. on NW Radial Highway
(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person has been killed in an crash, Douglas County dispatch confirms.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday on NW Radial Highway near Nicholas Street.

The highway is shut down from Cuming to Hamilton Street in both directions while police investigate.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

