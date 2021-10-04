Deadly crash involving motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person has been killed in an crash, Douglas County dispatch confirms.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday on NW Radial Highway near Nicholas Street.

The highway is shut down from Cuming to Hamilton Street in both directions while police investigate.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

No additional details have been released.

