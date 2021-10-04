Deadly crash involving motorcycle
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person has been killed in an crash, Douglas County dispatch confirms.
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday on NW Radial Highway near Nicholas Street.
The highway is shut down from Cuming to Hamilton Street in both directions while police investigate.
The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
No additional details have been released.
