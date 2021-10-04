David’s Forecast - Beautiful weather Monday evening! More sunshine Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly morning in the 40s and lower-50s, abundant sunshine and dry air heated highs back into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon!

Weather conditions will remain very comfortable Monday evening with light winds. Clear skies carry us into tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the upper-40s and lower-50s by early Tuesday morning.

Hour by hour forecast Monday evening (WOWT)

Tuesday will start off on another sunny note, with a few more clouds moving in from the east by the afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler, but still above normal, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday (WOWT)

Cloud cover increases for Wednesday and Thursday, with patchy drizzle possible each morning. Highs on Wednesday will only warm into the lower-70s, with mid-70s likely Thursday. Lows each night will drop into the upper-50s.

A taste of summer arrives Friday and Saturday, as highs heat into the mid-80s!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A pattern shift next week will bring greater rain chances back to the region, with more swings in temperatures (and likely gustier winds) expected.

