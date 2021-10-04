Advertisement

David’s Forecast - Beautiful weather Monday evening! More sunshine Tuesday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly morning in the 40s and lower-50s, abundant sunshine and dry air heated highs back into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon!

Weather conditions will remain very comfortable Monday evening with light winds. Clear skies carry us into tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the upper-40s and lower-50s by early Tuesday morning.

Hour by hour forecast Monday evening
Hour by hour forecast Monday evening(WOWT)

Tuesday will start off on another sunny note, with a few more clouds moving in from the east by the afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler, but still above normal, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday
Hour by hour forecast Tuesday(WOWT)

Cloud cover increases for Wednesday and Thursday, with patchy drizzle possible each morning. Highs on Wednesday will only warm into the lower-70s, with mid-70s likely Thursday. Lows each night will drop into the upper-50s.

A taste of summer arrives Friday and Saturday, as highs heat into the mid-80s!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

A pattern shift next week will bring greater rain chances back to the region, with more swings in temperatures (and likely gustier winds) expected.

You can keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

