Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

