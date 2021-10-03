‘Rally for Reproductive Rights’ draws hundreds to downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday afternoon, more than 600 rallies were planned as women across the nation seek to fight for reproductive rights. One of those rallies took place in downtown Omaha, with hundreds flooding the front steps of city hall.

“We are the most impacted by the decisions that are being made, but we seem to have the least amount of input,” says sexual health advocate Michaela Atkins, one of the event speakers.

The rally comes a month after a law in Texas took effect, making abortions after just six weeks illegal, around the time most women find out they’re carrying a child. The law was signed by Governor Abbott in May, and in September the Supreme Court declined to block it.

In a series of social media posts, Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts celebrated the law, and hinted at similar legislative plans.

I am pleased to see the Texas law has taken effect, and we’ll be watching closely as we pull together our legislative plans with pro-life leaders here in Nebraska.https://t.co/30Rbl7HHIk — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) September 2, 2021

“The new Texas vigilante law, goes against everything our nation stands for. Abortion bounty hunters, what a sad sad day in America,” says one of Saturday’s guest speakers, Dr. Deborah Turner.

Turner, a former gynecology oncologist, is now the associate medical director of Planned Parenthood of North Central States.

“I am caring for and helping women make decisions about their life that are not always easy, but are always right for them,” she says.

A decision like that was right for supporter Kacie Wear, who had an abortion when she was 16 years old.

“I know how important it was for me and for the trajectory of my life and well being, and I am damn well going to fight for other people to have access to this healthcare,” she says.

Wear’s abortion was granted by a court instead of parental consent. She says access to safe abortion procedures are vital.

“I wasn’t going to notify my parents of my abortion, and had I not had access to legal abortion through the judicial bypass process, I would have tried anything to get rid of that pregnancy.”

Turner, Wear and others say they hope Nebraska lawmakers and Governor Ricketts hear their message - that they won’t stop fighting.

Today was awesome! Thank you to everyone who came out, to our incredible speakers and to our amazing partners. #RallyForReproductiveRights



Text OMA to 66866 to get the toolkit including 6 ways to take action now! pic.twitter.com/IhFaKDlS4m — Omaha Women's Day March (@OMAWomensMarch) October 2, 2021

“No matter where you sit on the spectrum, abortion care is health care period and it is nobody’s business who gets an abortion, when they get an abortion or why they get an abortion,” says pro-choice supporter Christy Knorr.

“We shouldn’t still be having to have these discussions, it’s already been decided and settled in court once, and we should have to keep doing this. if you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say.”

The Omaha Women’s Day March also partnered with ACLU of Nebraska, I Be Black Girl, League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha, United State of Women, and Women’s Fund of Omaha to plan and organize Saturday’s event.

