Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for another year of the Pink Patch Project, designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. This is the fourth year that NSP has participated.

“We are proud to participate once again in this fantastic project,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Millions across the United States are fighting breast cancer every day. This coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies sends a powerful message that we support and honor those cancer fighters.”

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP emblem in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices and online. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will benefit research and treatment of breast cancer. Follow NSP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more details on how to purchase the pink patches or order them online.

