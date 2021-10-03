Omaha’s Cathedral Arts Project to host several fall ‘Las Culturas’ events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cathedral Arts Project (CAP) will be hosting a variety of events this fall that will explore contributions to the cathedral culture stemming from the Spanish-speaking world.

CAP’s seasonal theme ‘Las Culturas’ will feature in-person and virtual events including a presentation on tequila culture, a webinar on Willa Cather’s Death Comes for the Archbishop, and a new art exhibition showcasing Nebraska’s Hispanic arts.

The seasonal fall theme will have five separate events:

Quixote Puppet Film, a virtual puppet version of Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8

Expressión de Arte Opening Reception, The “Expressión de Arte” exhibit will showcase Hispanic arts from across Nebraska, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sunderland Gallery at the St. Cecilia Cathedral

Jose Garcia on the Use of Retablos in Prayer, a presentation from a prominent cultural advocate of Omaha’s Hispanic community, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 17

Tequila Culture from Pre-Columbian Ceremonies to Today’s Cocktail Hour, Jose Garcia hosts a presentation exploring the history of tequila culture, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5

Death Comes for the Archbishop Webinar, CAP will host a webinar about Willa Cather’s 1927 novel, Death Comes for the Archbishop, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18

“This particular theme, ‘Las Culturas,’ is near and dear to the heart of Omaha cathedral culture because the St. Cecilia Cathedral is designed in a Spanish Colonial style. We wanted a season in which we could showcase some of these great Hispanic artists that we have in our midst and highlight how Hispanic culture has placed such a huge role in shaping American Catholicism and the wider community.”

The Cathedral Arts Project (CAP) was founded in 1985 to promote and celebrate the performing and visual arts in Omaha’s historic St. Cecilia Cathedral.

