Omaha’s Cathedral Arts Project to host several fall ‘Las Culturas’ events
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cathedral Arts Project (CAP) will be hosting a variety of events this fall that will explore contributions to the cathedral culture stemming from the Spanish-speaking world.
CAP’s seasonal theme ‘Las Culturas’ will feature in-person and virtual events including a presentation on tequila culture, a webinar on Willa Cather’s Death Comes for the Archbishop, and a new art exhibition showcasing Nebraska’s Hispanic arts.
The seasonal fall theme will have five separate events:
- Quixote Puppet Film, a virtual puppet version of Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8
- Expressión de Arte Opening Reception, The “Expressión de Arte” exhibit will showcase Hispanic arts from across Nebraska, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sunderland Gallery at the St. Cecilia Cathedral
- Jose Garcia on the Use of Retablos in Prayer, a presentation from a prominent cultural advocate of Omaha’s Hispanic community, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 17
- Tequila Culture from Pre-Columbian Ceremonies to Today’s Cocktail Hour, Jose Garcia hosts a presentation exploring the history of tequila culture, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5
- Death Comes for the Archbishop Webinar, CAP will host a webinar about Willa Cather’s 1927 novel, Death Comes for the Archbishop, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18
The Cathedral Arts Project (CAP) was founded in 1985 to promote and celebrate the performing and visual arts in Omaha’s historic St. Cecilia Cathedral.
