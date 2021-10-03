Advertisement

Omaha church raises thousands for those in housing crises

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Omaha trying to help others as evictions loom and local shelters are filling up.

Omaha’s housing crisis is growing as the community gets together, taking action into their own hands. The church’s “Hand Up for Housing” campaign has raised tens of thousands of dollars that will go towards housing assistance programs here in the metro area.

Those closest to the situation say this comes at a crucial time as the need persists along with the pandemic. At the Open Door Mission, they’re having to turn people away from the women’s shelter because of occupancy.

