Omaha church raises thousands for those in housing crises

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Omaha trying to help others as evictions loom and local shelters are filling up.

Omaha’s housing crisis is growing as the community gets together, taking action into their own hands. The church’s “Hand Up for Housing” campaign has raised tens of thousands of dollars that will go towards housing assistance programs here in the metro area.

Those closest to the situation say this comes at a crucial time as the need persists along with the pandemic. At the Open Door Mission, they’re having to turn people away from the women’s shelter because of occupancy.

“At the Lydia House we generally have double occupancy for our single women, and right now I’m full and that’s because we’re not doing double occupancy, so I’m very concerned about the upcoming months with evictions that will be pushed to the forefront and not having that available space for singles as well as families.”

