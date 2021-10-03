Advertisement

Nebraska firm says ransomeware knocks its websites offline

A ransomware attack has disrupted several trade industry and auction websites run by a Nebraska company.
(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A ransomware attack has disrupted several trade industry and auction websites run by a Nebraska company.

Sandhills Global, which is based in Lincoln, told its customers that its operations were disrupted by a ransomware attack, and it had shut down several systems temporarily to protect data.

Publications operated by Sandhills that were not available online Sunday include Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, Machinery Trader, ForestryTrader, HiBid, RentalYard, Motorsports Universe, CraneTrader, MarketBook, RV Universe, Oil Field Trader, Aircraft, LiveStockMarket, Controller and Aircraft.com. The company said it had hired cybersecurity experts to help it respond to the attack, and Sandhills continues to investigate whether any client data had been accessed

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
A 73-year-old bicyclist crashed early Saturday morning after a bee flew in his helmet and began...
Omaha man in hospital after bee stings cause bicycle crash
For the second straight day a Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha has caught fire, this...
Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again Saturday morning
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his...
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7

Latest News

Sunday, October 3rd
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for...
Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Cathedral Arts Project to host several events in 'Las Culturas' fall series.
Omaha’s Cathedral Arts Project to host several fall ‘Las Culturas’ events