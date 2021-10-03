Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Quiet and pleasant stretch of weather this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a gloomy start to the month of October, clouds cleared Saturday night, allowing for abundant blue sky and sunshine Sunday! This sunshine, paired with dry air, shot temperatures into the upper-70s and low-80s in spots by the afternoon – despite a NNW wind. Winds will back off overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-40s to near 50° in Omaha.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday
Hour by hour forecast - Monday(WOWT)

The same abundant blue sky and sunshine returns yet again Monday, with highs back in the upper-70s. Winds will be lighter, from the NNE 5-10 mph. We’ll drop once again down near 50° Monday night.

A few more clouds move in from the east beginning Tuesday afternoon, knocking temperatures down a couple of degrees, but still above our climate normal of 72°. Highs in the mid to upper-70s are likely Tuesday through Thursday, before 80s return Friday into Saturday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

At this time, we’ve held off on including any rain chances through the workweek and into the weekend. Our best chances for rain look to arrive early NEXT week.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

