Advertisement

Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on...
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on Huntington Beach.(Source: Katrina Foley/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

A statement from the city of Huntington Beach says at least 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times reports birds and fish have been killed.

Crews have deployed skimmers and booms to try to corral the slick.

The coastline is closed from the Huntington Beach Pier nearly 4 miles south to the Santa Ana River jetty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
A 73-year-old bicyclist crashed early Saturday morning after a bee flew in his helmet and began...
Omaha man in hospital after bee stings cause bicycle crash
For the second straight day a Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha has caught fire, this...
Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again Saturday morning
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his...
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7

Latest News

Authorities say Shaun Runyon, a 35-year-old electrician, has been charged with three counts of...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Lots of sunshine with mild temperatures for Sunday