Kansas man shot, dies after pointing gun at police

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita police officer fatally shot a man Sunday who pointed a gun at officers after refusing to follow their commands.

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said officers were called to the 41-year-old man’s home after a woman told a local convenience store clerk that the man was threatening to harm her and himself and that the man was wanted by police.

Stephens said Jess Jackson died after an officer fired four shots at him after he pointed the gun.

Stephens said Jackson was wanted on several warrants for failing to appear in court in several cases. The shooting will be investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

