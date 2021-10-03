Advertisement

Kansas man shot, dies after pointing gun at police

A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita police officer fatally shot a man Sunday who pointed a gun at officers after refusing to follow their commands.

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said officers were called to the 41-year-old man’s home after a woman told a local convenience store clerk that the man was threatening to harm her and himself and that the man was wanted by police.

Stephens said Jess Jackson died after an officer fired four shots at him after he pointed the gun.

Stephens said Jackson was wanted on several warrants for failing to appear in court in several cases. The shooting will be investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
A 73-year-old bicyclist crashed early Saturday morning after a bee flew in his helmet and began...
Omaha man in hospital after bee stings cause bicycle crash
For the second straight day a Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha has caught fire, this...
Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again Saturday morning
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his...
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7

Latest News

Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Cathedral Arts Project to host several events in 'Las Culturas' fall series.
Omaha’s Cathedral Arts Project to host several fall ‘Las Culturas’ events
Hundreds of people gathered in Omaha Saturday for a women's rights rally amid national abortion...
Hundreds gather for women's rights rally in Omaha
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Lots of sunshine with mild temperatures for Sunday