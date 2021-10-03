Advertisement

Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.
This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.

Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.

Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinoza, has been released from the hospital.

No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.

A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
A 73-year-old bicyclist crashed early Saturday morning after a bee flew in his helmet and began...
Omaha man in hospital after bee stings cause bicycle crash
For the second straight day a Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha has caught fire, this...
Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again Saturday morning
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his...
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7

Latest News

A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Kansas man shot, dies after pointing gun at police
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
Hundreds of people gathered in Omaha Saturday for a women's rights rally amid national abortion...
Hundreds gather for women's rights rally in Omaha