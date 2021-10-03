Advertisement

Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Lots of sunshine with mild temperatures for Sunday

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very nice stretch of weather is moving in behind the few days spent in the clouds and mist.

We’ll spend Sunday enjoying the sunshine, low humidity, and mild to warm weather. Highs will reach into the mid and upper 70s with a light breeze. If you like that forecast, you’ll be thrilled to know that this pattern hangs around for the majority of this week and perhaps into the weekend.

Models split a little bit and show some small rain chances moving in late in the forecast, but overall we’ll expect a lot of 70s for afternoon highs and lows in the 50s. The only days where that may be different is Friday and Saturday where temperatures may jump into the 80s.

