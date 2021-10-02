Advertisement

Suspect captured after shooting, killing man in Kansas City

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, captured a suspect after they shot and killed another man on...
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, captured a suspect after they shot and killed another man on Saturday.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported just before noon Saturday. Officers called to the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The victim’s name and have not been released.

Police say a suspect ran away but was captured a short time later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
A fire broke out in a vacant home under construction near 24th and Spaulding Thursday night.
Habitat for Humanity confirms fire intentionally set at new north Omaha home
Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday
Nebraska officials arrest two in Omaha after standoff

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Abundant sunshine returns for Sunday
Saturday, October 2nd
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
For the second straight day a Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha has caught fire, this...
Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again
Alongside a car show in Turner Park on Saturday, Mobility for Humanity gifted a Kansas man a...
Mobility for Humanity gifts Kansas man handicap van