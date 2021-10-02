Suspect captured after shooting, killing man in Kansas City
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal shooting.
The shooting was reported just before noon Saturday. Officers called to the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital where he died. The victim’s name and have not been released.
Police say a suspect ran away but was captured a short time later.
