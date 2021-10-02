Suspect captured after shooting, killing man in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported just before noon Saturday. Officers called to the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The victim’s name and have not been released.

Police say a suspect ran away but was captured a short time later.

