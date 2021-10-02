Advertisement

Pastor combats COVID-19 vaccine misinformation in north Omaha

A pastor in north Omaha, among others, hosted an event Saturday to try and combat misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in north Omaha communities.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha pastor has taken to the streets trying to get the word out about getting the COVID-19 vaccination in north Omaha.

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance teamed up with Nebraska Medicine to host this event focusing on addressing concerns people in the community have about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday’s event was held at the Omaha Economic Development Center at 23rd and Grant St. Health care officials were on hand for two sessions to help answer questions about getting vaccinated.

Part of the reason for low numbers in the black community stem from previous vaccination studies that caused more harm than good.

People were also able to get information on signing up for Medicaid assistance and other health-related issues. Saturday’s event also featured free food, games, and music.

Pastor Cavitt says it’s important to get into the neighborhoods and try to combat misinformation about the vaccine in person. She says vaccinations are available every Wednesday afternoon through October at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church located near 56th and Ames Ave.

