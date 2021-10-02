Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Des Moines after car hits tree

A car crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Des Moines, Iowa, leaves one dead and...
A car crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Des Moines, Iowa, leaves one dead and one injured.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - One woman is dead and another is hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree in Des Moines.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police say officers observed a vehicle speeding and tried to stop it, but the vehicle sped away. Police say the officer called off the chase, but the speeding vehicle kept going.

The driver lost control and struck a tree on Scott Avenue. The woman who survived is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

