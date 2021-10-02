Omaha man in hospital after bee stings cause bicycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bizarre accident Saturday morning near 80th and Mckinley Road in northern Douglas County sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. when a 73-year-old biker was westbound on Highway 36. Witnesses tell 6 News that the man was riding his bicycle when a bee somehow got into his helmet.

The bee started stinging the man, causing him to lose control and crash his bicycle on the side of the road.

Several people stopped to help the man while others directed traffic.

Irvington Fire personnel arrived and then took the man to an area hospital. Witnesses say he had injuries to his shoulder and a gash on his helmet.

