Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Homecoming weekend

By 6 Sports Staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Homecoming weekend and Nebraska is hosting Northwestern 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers are looking to get back to .500 at 3-3 after two straight close losses to Oklahoma and Michigan State.

Follow updates from the 6 Sports team below, and then join Rex Smith and Joe Nugent after the game on 6 News Live at 10 on WOWT to see highlights and hear reaction from the game.

Get WOWT 6 Sports live updates from the game below.

