Mobility for Humanity grants Kansas man handicap van to transport wife

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car show in Turner Park on Saturday resulted in one needy family receiving a fully-equipped handicap van.

There were lots of vintage cars on display as Doug Polston of Emporia, Kansas, received the new handicapped van as part of the Mobility for Humanity project. His wife, Jackie, was in a bad accident on July 1.

Polston plans to use the new vehicle to transport his wife to and from doctor’s appointments, hospital visits, and to just give her the opportunity to get out of the house for a while.

“She’s still at Madonna, the rehab facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, and hopefully will be released here in the next couple of weeks. She had her neck broken at C6 and will never walk again but with this van we’ll be able to get her outside and you know have a life.”

As for the emcee of the event, 6 News’ very own Dave Webber provided jokes and a little musical entertainment for the crowd.

This year’s event marks the first time Mobility for Humanity has partnered with a car show.

