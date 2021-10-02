Mobility for Humanity grants Kansas man handicap van to transport wife
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car show in Turner Park on Saturday resulted in one needy family receiving a fully-equipped handicap van.
There were lots of vintage cars on display as Doug Polston of Emporia, Kansas, received the new handicapped van as part of the Mobility for Humanity project. His wife, Jackie, was in a bad accident on July 1.
Polston plans to use the new vehicle to transport his wife to and from doctor’s appointments, hospital visits, and to just give her the opportunity to get out of the house for a while.
As for the emcee of the event, 6 News’ very own Dave Webber provided jokes and a little musical entertainment for the crowd.
This year’s event marks the first time Mobility for Humanity has partnered with a car show.
