Mallory’s Weekend Forecast – Spotty rain chance Saturday. Plentiful sunshine Sunday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re seeing some clearing early Saturday, but clouds are expected to increase again throughout the morning. Temperatures are ranging from the upper-50s to the mid-60s to start, with highs topping out near 70° this afternoon. Winds will be from the NW 5-10 mph.

Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday(WOWT)

We’ll hold the chance for a spotty shower throughout the day, with the best chance lining up between 2PM and 6 PM. Any shower or thundershower should be light in nature; no washout expected!

Clouds decrease overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower-50s. Plentiful sunshine returns Sunday with highs warming into the mid to upper-70s.

A very quiet week of weather is in store, with highs in the mid to upper-70s and lows in the low to mid-50s Monday through Thursday. Highs may hit the lower-80s Friday and Saturday, with our best chance for rain arriving at the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the weekend and extended forecasts anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

