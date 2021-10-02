Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Abundant sunshine returns for Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw some breaks in the clouds early Saturday, but cloud cover filled back in by mid-morning and thickened up throughout the day. This caused our high temperature of 72° in Omaha to occur earlier in the day, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-60s for the afternoon and staying there. A few spotty showers popped up during the afternoon, with areas of patchy drizzle moving from north to south.

We’ll hold the chance for a spotty shower or patchy drizzle through sunset, with conditions drying out and clouds gradually decreasing overnight. Lows could drop into the upper-40s west of the Metro, where skies clear quicker. Lows in Omaha and areas east will likely just drop into the mid to upper-50s.

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday
Hour by hour forecast - Sunday

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday – some clouds may linger in Iowa – with highs warming into the mid to upper-70s and low humidity. Sustained winds from the NNW 5-15 mph may gust up to 20 mph at times. We’ll drop to around 50° Sunday night.

A very quiet week of weather is in store, with highs in the mid to upper-70s and lows in the low to mid-50s Monday through Thursday. Highs may hit the lower-80s Friday and Saturday, with our best chance for rain arriving at the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days

Keep track of the weekend and extended forecasts anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

