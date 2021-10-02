Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again Saturday morning

A fire broke out for a second straight day in a north Omaha home near 24th and Spaulding streets.
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another fire broke out Saturday morning at a newly constructed Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha near 24th and Spaulding streets.

The fire occurred around 6:30 a.m. as Saturday’s flames mark the second time the home has caught fire in the last two days. Traci McPherson, Public Affairs and Advocacy Director at Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, confirmed that Friday’s fire had been declared arson.

According to Habitat for Humanity, a fire investigator told them Saturday’s fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The home was still unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

