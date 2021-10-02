Habitat for Humanity home catches fire again Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another fire broke out Saturday morning at a newly constructed Habitat for Humanity home in north Omaha near 24th and Spaulding streets.

The fire occurred around 6:30 a.m. as Saturday’s flames mark the second time the home has caught fire in the last two days. Traci McPherson, Public Affairs and Advocacy Director at Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, confirmed that Friday’s fire had been declared arson.

According to Habitat for Humanity, a fire investigator told them Saturday’s fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The home was still unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

