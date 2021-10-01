Advertisement

Westroads shooting suspect appears in court, faces first-degree murder

J'Maun Haynie
J'Maun Haynie(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - J’Maun Haynie went to court Friday for the fatal shooting that left one dead and one injured near Westroads Mall on September 12.

Court documents state Haynie, 19, faces several charges including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault. Haynie is also charged with first-degree murder and faces up to life in prison. He already has a previous juvenile court record.

Documents also say Haynie was not granted any bond and requests a public defender. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
West Omaha crash
First Alert traffic: Authorities issue alert for west Omaha crash
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement.
Omaha man faces up to six years in prison after convicted for impersonating a federal officer
Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

Hydration, vitamin IV therapies gaining steam in Omaha, but don’t treat COVID-19
Milton Abrahams library in Omaha
Omaha Public Library to hold community forums regarding future plans
Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was among those U.S. service members killed in the attack on...
Navy Vet honors Cpl. Page, installs flagpole at mother’s house