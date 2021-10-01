Westroads shooting suspect appears in court, faces first-degree murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - J’Maun Haynie went to court Friday for the fatal shooting that left one dead and one injured near Westroads Mall on September 12.

Court documents state Haynie, 19, faces several charges including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault. Haynie is also charged with first-degree murder and faces up to life in prison. He already has a previous juvenile court record.

Documents also say Haynie was not granted any bond and requests a public defender. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22.

