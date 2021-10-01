Weeping Water man lands on Most Wanted for not paying court fines

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (WOWT) - Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who violated his parole by not paying his court fees.

Matthew Stubbendieck was convicted of assisting suicide after his girlfriend took her own life four years ago. She lied about having terminal cancer.

Stubbendieck was placed on probation yet still served time in prison after he refused to follow his probation rules. He was released but still owes $610 in court fees.

Since he has not paid the fees, Stubbendieck finds himself on Cass County’s Most Wanted list.

