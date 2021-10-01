Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and cool with some spotty showers into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mostly cloudy skies are going to be the story to start the day with some cool and muggy conditions. Watch for a little patchy fog in the area too. The clouds likely win out most of the day and they could produce a few spotty showers later this afternoon and early evening.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm into the mid 70s this afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds among any spotty showers that are able to develop. They’ll likely move from south to north through the area as they develop.

A few more showers are possible tonight but those too will likely be spotty.

Clouds are likely to win out much of the day Saturday as well. That too will lead to a slightly better chance of some spotty showers and a few storms during the afternoon and early evening hours before the sun sets. Some heavier downpours are possible in the spotty storms that are able to develop but nothing severe is expected.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

For those heading to the Husker game in Lincoln, there could easily be a few showers and a storm moving through during tailgating and at the start of the game. As the game goes along and the sun sets, any showers will dissipate and leave a rather pleasant and cool evening.

Clouds will move out during the morning hours Sunday leaving us with the better of the 2 days of the weekend. Highs next week are trending warming with upper 70s to near 80 degrees likely most of the week with dry conditions expected too.

