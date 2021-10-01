Advertisement

LIVE: Rep. Don Bacon update on Afghanistan, infrastructure, federal spending & more

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rep. Don Bacon is having a news conference to talk about several key topics in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The congressman is expected to share information from his perspective on Afghanistan, the National Defense Authorization Act, infrastructure, federal spending, “and any other topics important to the Congressman,” according to a release from his office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
West Omaha crash
First Alert traffic: Authorities issue alert for west Omaha crash
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement.
Omaha man faces up to six years in prison after convicted for impersonating a federal officer
Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
GOP candidate for Nebraska governor cuts ties with former Trump advisor
The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs,...
Nebraska lawmakers voice support for outrage over Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room
Nebraska State Patrol investigates threats targeting state senator, Democratic leader
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (File photo)
Redistricting in Nebraska: Governor signs off on final maps