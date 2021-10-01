Omaha Public Library to hold community forums regarding future plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Library (OPL) announced Friday they will be hosting several community forums for public input on their new developing plan to help guide library priorities and set goals for the next three to five years.

OPL says community input is a significant component in this process. Community members will have the opportunity to express ideas, hopes, and visions for the future of OPL. A forum facilitator will be present to moderate the discussion and maintain a respectful experience.

OPL will host five separate forums and capacity limits will be enforced, the forums take place 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St., 402-444-4851

Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Ln, 402-444-4848

Thursday, Oct. 14, at the South Omaha Library, 2808 Q St., 402-444-4850

Monday, Oct. 18, at the Milton R. Abrahams Branch, 5111 N. 90th St., 402-444-6284

Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Charles B. Washinton Branch, 2868 Ames Ave., 402-444-4849

Those who cannot attend a public forum are still encouraged to share their feedback through a brief online survey, the survey is also available at all OPL branch locations from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22.

OPL states the new strategic plan will present them the opportunity to evaluate how to best meet the needs of the community it serves and crate goals to help it become the best library system for Omaha. The last OPL strategic plan was created 10 years ago.

