Advertisement

Omaha Public Library to hold community forums regarding future plans

Milton Abrahams library in Omaha
Milton Abrahams library in Omaha(Emily Dwire)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Library (OPL) announced Friday they will be hosting several community forums for public input on their new developing plan to help guide library priorities and set goals for the next three to five years.

OPL says community input is a significant component in this process. Community members will have the opportunity to express ideas, hopes, and visions for the future of OPL. A forum facilitator will be present to moderate the discussion and maintain a respectful experience.

OPL will host five separate forums and capacity limits will be enforced, the forums take place 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St., 402-444-4851
  • Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Ln, 402-444-4848
  • Thursday, Oct. 14, at the South Omaha Library, 2808 Q St., 402-444-4850
  • Monday, Oct. 18, at the Milton R. Abrahams Branch, 5111 N. 90th St., 402-444-6284
  • Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Charles B. Washinton Branch, 2868 Ames Ave., 402-444-4849

Those who cannot attend a public forum are still encouraged to share their feedback through a brief online survey, the survey is also available at all OPL branch locations from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22.

OPL states the new strategic plan will present them the opportunity to evaluate how to best meet the needs of the community it serves and crate goals to help it become the best library system for Omaha. The last OPL strategic plan was created 10 years ago.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
West Omaha crash
First Alert traffic: Authorities issue alert for west Omaha crash
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement.
Omaha man faces up to six years in prison after convicted for impersonating a federal officer
Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was among those U.S. service members killed in the attack on...
Navy Vet honors Cpl. Page, installs flagpole at mother’s house
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths — one vaccinated, one not
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
FULL VIDEO: Congressman Don Bacon update