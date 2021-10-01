Omaha landlord fined, sentenced to two years probation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha landlord whose apartment complex was closed in 2018 after city inspections found several code violations has been sentenced.

Appearing in Douglas County Court on Thursday, Kay Anderson was ordered to pay a $1,080 fine and will serve two years on probation for the 89 counts relating to the conditions at Yale Park Apartments that forced them closed three years ago. The situation in 2018 led to the city requiring rental properties to be registered to enforce maintenance rules.

The City of Omaha initially brought 99 counts of code violations against Anderson, but the state dismissed 10 of them before the case went to court. In the end, Anderson was found guilty of four counts on Sept. 22: one code violation in regards to water heating, two violations of electrical system hazards, and one violation regarding the presence of combustion products.

