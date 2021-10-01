Navy Vet honors Cpl. Page, installs flagpole at mother’s house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A special ceremony was held Friday for fallen Marine Daegan Page, one that honors him and serves as a reminder for us all of his sacrifice.

Navy Veteran Cliff Leach has installed a flagpole at Cpl. Page’s mother’s house near 160th and Harrison Street. This marks the 57th time Leach has erected a flagpole at the home of a fallen service member.

Leach installed the flagpole Friday morning. He says it’s the least we can do for someone who makes the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s beneficial to the wife and the families to be a part of this because they made those sacrifices as much as we did. And they don’t get near as much credit for it as we do. It’s nice to see the American public has come out now and is starting to recognize the veterans for their service and I like that because it’s about time.”

On Friday afternoon, a short ceremony with Daegan’s family and other Gold Star mothers included raising the flag.

