Navy Vet honors Cpl. Page, installs flagpole at mother’s house

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was among those U.S. service members killed in the attack on...
Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was among those U.S. service members killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.(Courtesy photo)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A special ceremony was held Friday for fallen Marine Daegan Page, one that honors him and serves as a reminder for us all of his sacrifice.

Navy Veteran Cliff Leach has installed a flagpole at Cpl. Page’s mother’s house near 160th and Harrison Street. This marks the 57th time Leach has erected a flagpole at the home of a fallen service member.

RELATED: Cpl. Daegan Page interred at Omaha National Cemetery

Leach installed the flagpole Friday morning. He says it’s the least we can do for someone who makes the ultimate sacrifice.

On Friday afternoon, a short ceremony with Daegan’s family and other Gold Star mothers included raising the flag.

