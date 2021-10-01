Navy Vet honors Cpl. Page, installs flagpole at mother’s house
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A special ceremony was held Friday for fallen Marine Daegan Page, one that honors him and serves as a reminder for us all of his sacrifice.
Navy Veteran Cliff Leach has installed a flagpole at Cpl. Page’s mother’s house near 160th and Harrison Street. This marks the 57th time Leach has erected a flagpole at the home of a fallen service member.
Leach installed the flagpole Friday morning. He says it’s the least we can do for someone who makes the ultimate sacrifice.
On Friday afternoon, a short ceremony with Daegan’s family and other Gold Star mothers included raising the flag.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.