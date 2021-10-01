Advertisement

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday morning, Sept. 30, 2021, in front of a home in the Omaha neighborhood of Benson.(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man Omaha Police arrested after the shooting death of Creighton University’s baseball director appeared in court Friday.

Ladell Thornton, 43, is charged with the first-degree murder of Christopher Gradoville, 37; as well as the use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Chris Gradoville
Chris Gradoville(Creighton University)

Court documents state that he was found inside a Benson home after the shooting and was arrested by Omaha Police. Gradoville had been shot multiple times, the records state.

Thornton was booked into Douglas County Jail on Thursday. The judge did not set a bond for Thornton on Friday.

His preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 19.

