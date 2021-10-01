Hydration, vitamin IV therapies gaining steam in Omaha, but don’t treat COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hydration and vitamin IV therapies and infusions are fairly new to the Midwest and Omaha area, but have been gaining steam and more clientele throughout the pandemic.

“Our focus is kind of primary prevention, you know, we can help people that do have illnesses and aren’t feeling well but we really want to help those people that kind of prevent future illnesses, so we provide IVs that have a variety of vitamins and minerals to make you feel great,” says Elizabeth Hinzmann, the owner of Quench IV located near 180th and Dodge streets.

The services they offer range from helping hangovers and migraines to weight loss. Many patients, however, simply come for an immune and rehydration boost.

She says more recently, they’ve received calls about COVID-19 and how their services can help.

“We have gotten lots of those questions and we welcome those patients to come in that are post-COVID or those that want to prevent potential COVID infections,” she says. “We do ask that you wait 10 days before you come in, but we have different IVs we can give people, just to give them that boost of energy, replenish vitamins and minerals.”

Vitamin therapies are not a recommended treatment for COVID-19, and the National Institutes of Health says there is not enough evidence to recommend vitamin C.

The Cleveland Clinic says zinc, vitamin, or a combination of the two, don’t significantly decrease the severity or symptoms of COVID. But still, people are seeking them out.

Krystle Adams works for FluidFix, a mobile rehydration therapy, and says now about 25% of the calls they get are COVID-related.

“This isn’t a magic bullet or anything, viral treatment is always going to be symptomatic treatment, so again, giving those vitals like vitamin B complex, almost all the cells in your body use vitamin B for energy production, and then again, we have the vitamin C and glutathione, that’s an anti-oxidant, those will both help with your immunity, help boost that,” Adams says.

Hinzmann and Adams both believe the iv therapies are great for preventative care and helping build your immune system, despite no clinical trials backing up the claim.

“It can help prevent the emergency room from being clogged up with non-emergency type illness that you know can just be helped with a little bit of rehydration, and also its cheaper than going to the ER,” Adams says.

