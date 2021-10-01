Advertisement

High school football Week 6: Westside and Gretna look to stay undefeated

WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Six of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

NORTH PLATTE VS CREIGHTON PREP

The Junior Jays host 4-1 North Platte in a big Class A matchup.

SKUTT CATHOLIC VS GRETNA

Although the Dragons are in Class A these days, Skutt has been a Class B powerhouse as these two teams clash in Gretna.

WESTSIDE VS MILLARD NORTH

The Warriors look to continue its perfect season as they take on a struggling Millard North team.

OMAHA BURKE VS PAPIO SOUTH

Since its week one loss, Burke has been on a roll. Papio South is looking to move back to .500.

ELKHORN SOUTH VS BELLEVUE EAST

Bellevue East will look to redeem itself after a 77-0 loss to Gretna last week against an Elkhorn South team that has scored 55, 49 and 45 points respectively in each of its last three games.

HOOVER VS LEWIS CENTRAL

Can Lucci Fidone and the Titans keep things going this week against Hoover?

Nebraska high school scoreboards

Iowa high school scoreboards

