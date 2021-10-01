High school football Week 6: Westside and Gretna look to stay undefeated
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Six of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.
For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.
NORTH PLATTE VS CREIGHTON PREP
The Junior Jays host 4-1 North Platte in a big Class A matchup.
SKUTT CATHOLIC VS GRETNA
Although the Dragons are in Class A these days, Skutt has been a Class B powerhouse as these two teams clash in Gretna.
WESTSIDE VS MILLARD NORTH
The Warriors look to continue its perfect season as they take on a struggling Millard North team.
OMAHA BURKE VS PAPIO SOUTH
Since its week one loss, Burke has been on a roll. Papio South is looking to move back to .500.
ELKHORN SOUTH VS BELLEVUE EAST
Bellevue East will look to redeem itself after a 77-0 loss to Gretna last week against an Elkhorn South team that has scored 55, 49 and 45 points respectively in each of its last three games.
HOOVER VS LEWIS CENTRAL
Can Lucci Fidone and the Titans keep things going this week against Hoover?
