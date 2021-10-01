GOP candidate for Nebraska governor cuts ties with former Trump advisor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster said Thursday he was cutting ties with a longtime advisor to former President Trump after he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a fundraising event.

Herbster said he has known Corey Lewandowski since 2015 and had relied on him as a senior advisor to his campaign for governor, but he is asking him to step away from that role now.

Lewandowski recorded an endorsement video for the Falls City businessman three weeks ago where he praised him for always maintaining his support of Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.