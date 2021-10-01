Advertisement

GOP candidate for Nebraska governor cuts ties with former Trump advisor

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., in this file photo from Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster said Thursday he was cutting ties with a longtime advisor to former President Trump after he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a fundraising event.

Herbster said he has known Corey Lewandowski since 2015 and had relied on him as a senior advisor to his campaign for governor, but he is asking him to step away from that role now.

Lewandowski recorded an endorsement video for the Falls City businessman three weeks ago where he praised him for always maintaining his support of Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gradoville
Creighton baseball director shot to death in front of Omaha home
West Omaha crash
First Alert traffic: Authorities issue alert for west Omaha crash
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
Omaha residents indicted, accused of falsifying $2M in PPP applications
An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement.
Omaha man faces up to six years in prison after convicted for impersonating a federal officer

Latest News

The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs,...
Nebraska lawmakers voice support for outrage over Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room
Nebraska State Patrol investigates threats targeting state senator, Democratic leader
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (File photo)
Redistricting in Nebraska: Governor signs off on final maps
Redistricting in Nebraska: Vote on final maps expected Thursday