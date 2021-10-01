Advertisement

Former Dodge County County Attorney indicted on charges of harassment, intimidation, physical surveillance

(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Dodge County District Attorney will make his initial appearance in federal court next month on charges of that he used his office to harass and intimidate his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

This week, a federal grand jury indicted Oliver Glass.

In court documents, the U.S. Attorney alleges Glass directed others to access a law enforcement database on 16 different occasions for information connected to the boyfriend.

Investigators allege Glass sent a text message to a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saying “I am so mad right now I could kill them both.”

The indictment also outlines several instances where investigators say Glass had his employees doing surveillance on his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Investigators say he sent a text message to family members stating, “You guys were right. [Victim 1] wanted to get rid of the kids all weekend so she could spend the weekend with her boyfriend. My cops just told me that my van is at his place right now. She is such pathetic white trash.”

Oliver Glass resigned his position as the Dodge County Attorney in March 2021.

Read the indictment below.

