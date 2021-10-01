Door-to-door COVID vaccinations proving successful in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There has been success in getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of harder-to-reach populations.

OneWorld Community Health Centers in South Omaha has been going door-to-door with the shot and it’s working, so much that the Douglas County Health Department is in the midst of modeling a similar outreach in North Omaha.

Tom Martin is about to get a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot on his front porch.

“This is Pfizer. Your third dose,” said Mary McConaughey, speaking with Tom Martin on his front porch prior to giving him a booster shot.

McConnaughey is leading the way for OneWorld Community Health Centers, preventing people like Martin from falling through the cracks. He’s legally blind and has a handful of underlying health conditions.

“Tom no longer drives so transportation is hard for him and it’s our duty to protect help protect as many people as we can,” said McConnaughey.

For the past month and a half, they’ve been going door-to-door in South Omaha with vaccines in hand.

“I think it means everything to these people. There is a language barrier, there is transportation issues, and simply the overall fear of the vaccine itself,” said Hector Sanchez, easing some of those fears as a community volunteer, helping to get more shots into the arms of the Hispanic population.

“When we present ourselves as health workers from the community they find trust in us so they feel like they can get the vaccine at that moment,” said Sanchez.

And it’s not only knocking on doors. OneWorld’s also been taking calls and setting up appointments for at-home vaccinations. By the end of the week, they expect to have doled out more than 600 COVID vaccines in less than two months.

Douglas County is hoping it can find similar success in reaching Omaha’s Black population: just 36% of the population is fully vaccinated. The county took the first step in modeling the program this week by opening at-home vaccination appointments up to the general public.

“We’ve been sharing everything that has been working well for us, and what hasn’t been so fruitful,” said McConnaughey.

For more information on booking an at-home vaccination appointment visit the Douglas County Health Department website.

