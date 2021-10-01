David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy and cool to start the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and patchy drizzle helped to keep temperatures on the cool side through the morning hours. A few peeks of sun managed to break through the clouds this afternoon, but mainly cloudy skies are expected to return for the overnight hours. Temperatures are much more fall-like this evening, generally in the low 70s and 60s. It should be pretty good football weather for any Friday night games! Temperatures in the 70s will fall back into the 60s with mainly cloudy skies. A spotty shower is possible, but the bulk of the evening will be dry. Temperatures overnight will slowly fall into the mid and low 60s by morning.

Friday Night Football (WOWT)

A lot like Friday, Saturday may feature some morning fog or drizzle. That should not last all day, however, clouds will likely stick around for most of the day. That will mean another cooler afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Additional spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, with an isolated rumble of thunder. Shower and any storms should fade as we head into the evening, which means the Husker game in Lincoln should not have to worry about too much rain! Just dress for cooler weather if you are headed out to Lincoln tomorrow evening.

Husker Gameday Forecast (WOWT)

Sunnier and warmer weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures should bounce back into the middle or even upper 70s Sunday afternoon, with the warmth sticking around through much of next week. In fact, nearly every day next week should feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday and Friday in particular could push close to 80 degrees. Little in the way of rainfall is expected next week, with the forecast remaining dry through the bulk of the next 10 days.

