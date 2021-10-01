CLIMATE SUMMARIES: Review of September and outlook for October in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we dive headfirst into October, here’s a look back at the month of September and the outlook for the month ahead.

SEPTEMBER CLIMATE SUMMARY

We had six days with highs above 90° in Omaha, with one – 93° on the 27th – breaking the daily record high. The coolest low of the month was recorded on the morning of the 22nd, with Omaha dipping into the lower-40s. There were a few similar mornings that particular week, with some outlying areas plummeting into the 30s!

High temperatures throughout the month of September (WOWT)

With all of the high and low temperatures averaged, the month was 3.4° warmer than normal.

Overall, the month of September was fairly dry for Omaha with only six days of measurable rainfall. By the end of the month, Eppley Airfield collected 2.35 inches of rain – 0.61″ below our normal September total of 2.96″.

Daily rainfall totals for Omaha during September (WOWT)

OCTOBER CLIMATE NORMALS

October is a big transitional month for us, with average temperatures greatly dropping from the 1st to the 31st. Our climate normals start with a high of 73° and a low of 50°, before dropping to a high of 58° and a low of 37° at the end of the month. Omaha’s average first frost (36°) of the season occurs on October 6th.

Climate summary for October in Omaha (WOWT)

We also lose over an hour of daylight throughout the month (Daylight Saving Time ends November 7th, when we “Fall Back” an hour).

The positive side of losing daylight and cooling things down is the turning of the leaves! Peak fall foliage in eastern Nebraska spans from mid to late October; western Iowa peaks about a week earlier.

Local fall foliage forecast (WOWT)

A great interactive map regarding fall foliage can be found on the Smoky Mountain website: https://smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map/

OCTOBER OUTLOOK

The monthly outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center forecast a warmer- and wetter-than-normal October. On average, Omaha collects 2.32″ of total precipitation during the month with 0.5″ of snow.

October trending warmer than normal for the month (WOWT)

October trending wetter than average for the month (WOWT)

The first full week of October is looking warmer, but drier. We’ll of course be keeping an eye on any changing patterns throughout the month.

