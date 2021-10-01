Arson suspected at newly constructed house in North Omaha
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson is suspected at a fire involving a newly constructed house in North Omaha.
An Omaha Fire Department report indicates someone reported smoke in the area at 7:43 p.m. Thursday at 24th and Spaulding Street.
Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the unoccupied house. They extinguished a fire inside.
The fire was determined to be incendiary.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
A reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.