University of Nebraska-Lincoln launches exclusive merchandise to honor Tom Osborne

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Athletics Department announced Thursday a launching of new exclusive merchandise in honor of legendary coach Tom Osborne.

UNL and its trademark licensing agency, CLC, have partnered to develop and launch a TWO55 merchandise collection that will become available this weekend with several activities centered around the upcoming home game against Northwestern.

The release states the TWO55 collection, derived from Thomas William Osborne and his record 255 collegiate wins, “is designed to connect style with Nebraksa pride in a specially curated fashion collection that can be worn anywhere.”

“The storied history of Coach Osborne means so much to this athletic department, this fan base, and the state of Nebraska. We designed the TWO55 Collection for our fans as a way to combine their emotional connection to Coach Osborne with the quality and unique style we strive to deliver to our Husker community.”

The exclusive collection also honors coach Osborne’s legacy off the field with 50% of royalties benefitting the mission of Tom and Nancy Osborne’s TeamMates Mentoring Program.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, we are proud to partner with Nebraska Athletics in launching the TWO55 collection. We appreciate the commitment made to advancing our mission by the donation element incorporated into the TWO55 collection. Research shows that youth who are mentored gain measurable improvement in academic achievement, attendance, self-esteem, and motivation to succeed. We are proud to serve more than 10,000 youth in a five-state region.”

UNL’s release statement says those interested in shopping the collection first can attend the launch party on Friday, October 1 beginning at 4:00 pm at The Best of Big Red store located at 321 North 8th Street in the Haymarket with Coach Osborne in attendance.

TWO55 merchandise will also be available at top Nebraska retailers, including Best of Big Red, the University Bookstore, Fanatics’ online and in-venue Huskers Shops, Husker Hounds, and Scheels.

