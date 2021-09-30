Advertisement

University of Nebraska-Lincoln launches exclusive merchandise to honor Tom Osborne

TWO55 is a new merchandise collection inspired by legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Athletics Department announced Thursday a launching of new exclusive merchandise in honor of legendary coach Tom Osborne.

UNL and its trademark licensing agency, CLC, have partnered to develop and launch a TWO55 merchandise collection that will become available this weekend with several activities centered around the upcoming home game against Northwestern.

The release states the TWO55 collection, derived from Thomas William Osborne and his record 255 collegiate wins, “is designed to connect style with Nebraksa pride in a specially curated fashion collection that can be worn anywhere.”

The exclusive collection also honors coach Osborne’s legacy off the field with 50% of royalties benefitting the mission of Tom and Nancy Osborne’s TeamMates Mentoring Program.

UNL’s release statement says those interested in shopping the collection first can attend the launch party on Friday, October 1 beginning at 4:00 pm at The Best of Big Red store located at 321 North 8th Street in the Haymarket with Coach Osborne in attendance.

TWO55 merchandise will also be available at top Nebraska retailers, including Best of Big Red, the University Bookstore, Fanatics’ online and in-venue Huskers Shops, Husker Hounds, and Scheels. 

