Two juveniles taken into custody after crash near York

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Two juveniles were taken into custody on Thursday by the Nebraska State Patrol after fleeing from a Lincoln detention center Wednesday.

Both juveniles were cited for obstructing a peace officer and the driver was also cited for theft by received stolen property, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a crash, and no operator’s license. Officials say they were taken to the York Hospital and then turned over to juvenile probation after clearance from medical professionals.

A Ford Explorer lost control and ended up rolling before a trooper could attempt a traffic stop. Troopers were able to confirm the car was stolen.

According to the release, “a trooper observed the Explorer exiting I-80 at mile marker 348 and believe the car was associated with the juveniles traveling west of York Wednesday afternoon.”

Both juveniles were taken into custody when another trooper and an NSP Police Service Dog found the two hiding in a tree line when arriving at the scene. After the initial incident with the Explorer, the trooper saw the two running away from the car.

