Saint Francis Ministries placed on 60-day probationary license

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Licensure Unit announced Thursday the placement of a 60-day probationary license with restrictions to Saint Francis Ministries (SFM).

The DHHS states the probationary license will be effective starting Oct. 1, SFM has 15 days to appeal the decision. During the probationary period, SFM is restricted from taking on new children.

Following the department’s annual Child Placing Agency (CPA) renewal inspection, they say this is the “best course of action right now to allow SFM the time to work with DHHS to correct deficiencies and build appropriate staff.”

“I have seen this work in other states over the course of my career. This is a way for DHHS to augment Saint Francis’s resources.”

The DHHS reiterates their commitment to the safety of all Nebraskan children and to ensure children and their families receive the needed supports, the Division of Children and Families (CFS) will assume any new referrals in the ESA.

The statement notes four additional Corrective Action Plans are still in place for SFM and are currently being evaluated. The Department has a plan to deploy CFS staff to manage cases while hiring additional case management staff.

Saint Francis Ministries has 16 months on the current contract that was issued Jan. 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.