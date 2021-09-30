Redistricting in Nebraska: Unicameral passes final maps

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers gave final approval to the state’s proposed redistricting maps on Thursday morning.

The six maps, redrawn based on 2020 Census data, are now headed to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature.

Changes to Dist. 27 in Lincoln had caused some upheaval during the special session this week. The new legislative map contains some significant changes to Lincoln, with some of the rural districts reaching into the city.

The new Congressional map keeps all of Douglas County in the 2nd District, along with western Sarpy County. It also adds Saunders County to Dist. 2.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

