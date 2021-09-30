Omaha Police investigate shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating a shooting death Thursday morning.

OPD said they have a suspect in custody.

Gunfire broke out after 7:30 a.m. at a house west of 61st and Pratt streets, north of Maple Street

First responders declared the victim dead at the scene as police searched for the gunman.

Police had Pratt Street closed between 61st and 62nd streets.

