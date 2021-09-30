Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting death

September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021(WOWT)
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating a shooting death Thursday morning.

OPD said they have a suspect in custody.

Gunfire broke out after 7:30 a.m. at a house west of 61st and Pratt streets, north of Maple Street

First responders declared the victim dead at the scene as police searched for the gunman.

Police had Pratt Street closed between 61st and 62nd streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Photographer John Gutowski contributed to this report.

